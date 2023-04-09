The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has a double and seven walks while batting .176.

Twice in six games this season, Murphy has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Murphy has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings