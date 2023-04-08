Ozzie Albies -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .212 with a home run and a walk.

Albies has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this season.

In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

