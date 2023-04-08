The Carolina Hurricanes (50-19-9), coming off a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators, visit the Buffalo Sabres (38-32-7) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, April 8 at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO. The Sabres took down the Detroit Red Wings 7-6 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

The Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 over the last 10 contests, totaling 22 total goals (three power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 12.0%). They have conceded 21 goals to their opponents.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-165)

Hurricanes (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-0.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (50-19-9 overall) have a 13-9-22 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the 31 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 21-4-6 record (good for 48 points).

The six times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has finished 4-6-3 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).

The Hurricanes are 44-4-5 in the 53 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 93 points).

In the 21 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 38 points after finishing 19-2-0.

In the 62 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 41-17-4 (86 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 7-2-3 (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 18th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.58 3rd 2nd 2.54 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 3rd 34.9 Shots 32.3 10th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 19th 20.3% Power Play % 23.8% 8th 2nd 83.9% Penalty Kill % 73.1% 28th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.