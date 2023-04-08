Chris Kirk will play from April 6- 9 in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, taking on a par-72, 7,545-yard course.

Chris Kirk Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kirk has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 16 rounds played.

Kirk has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kirk has finished first once and has two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -5 279 1 17 4 6 $4.1M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Kirk has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 27th.

Kirk has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

Kirk finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2016.

The par-72 course measures 7,545 yards this week, 251 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Courses that Kirk has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,287 yards, 258 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was strong, putting him in the 70th percentile of the field.

Kirk shot better than 82% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.74.

Kirk recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Kirk carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.0).

Kirk had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

At that most recent tournament, Kirk had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Kirk finished the Valero Texas Open carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Kirk bettered the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

