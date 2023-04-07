Jalen Green and LaMelo Ball are two players to watch when the Houston Rockets (20-60) and the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) go head to head at Spectrum Center on Friday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Raptors, 120-100, on Tuesday. Bryce McGowens starred with 20 points, plus six boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bryce McGowens 20 6 3 0 0 2 Nick Richards 18 11 1 0 0 0 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 17 5 7 1 0 3

Hornets Players to Watch

Ball is putting up 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per contest.

Dennis Smith Jr. gets the Hornets 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nick Richards is the Hornets' top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he averages 8.2 points and 0.6 assists.

Mark Williams is averaging 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 62.4% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets get 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Theo Maledon.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM P.J. Washington 14.9 4.1 2.2 0.9 0.4 1.6 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 12.6 2.7 3.5 1 0.4 2.3 Nick Richards 7.9 7.7 0.6 0 0.5 0.1 Gordon Hayward 9.7 2.3 3.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 Theo Maledon 5.5 2.8 5.2 0.4 0.5 0.3

