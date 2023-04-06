The Atlanta Braves and Travis d'Arnaud, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

In five of six games this season (83.3%), d'Arnaud has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

