Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on April 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is hitting .304 with a home run and a walk.
  • Albies is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Albies has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.67 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Snell (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
