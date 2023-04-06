The Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9) hit the road to play the Nashville Predators (39-30-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Hurricanes have won three straight games.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-175) Predators (+150) 5.5

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 67 times this season, and have finished 46-21 in those games.

Carolina has a 28-10 record (winning 73.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 36 games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 247 (18th) Goals 211 (28th) 195 (2nd) Goals Allowed 225 (12th) 49 (18th) Power Play Goals 43 (24th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Three of Carolina's last 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 1.1 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 247 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 195 total goals (2.5 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.

