After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Cardinals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)

Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Rosario reached base via a hit in 37 of 84 games last season (44.0%), including multiple hits in 15.5% of those games (13 of them).

He homered in 6.0% of his games last season (84 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario drove in a run in 16 games last season out 84 (19.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 25 of 84 games last year (29.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 37 .176 AVG .252 .225 OBP .297 .305 SLG .353 8 XBH 10 4 HR 1 14 RBI 10 41/9 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 39 16 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (53.8%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.5%) 14 (31.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (28.2%) 4 (8.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

