Sean Murphy -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
  • Murphy picked up at least one hit 92 times last season in 148 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 17 games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 11.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy drove in a run in 39 of 148 games last season (26.4%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He came around to score 57 times in 148 games (38.5%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.227 AVG .271
.323 OBP .345
.386 SLG .465
28 XBH 29
7 HR 11
28 RBI 38
58/33 K/BB 66/25
0 SB 1
Home Away
73 GP 75
42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%)
7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Matz will take the mound to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • Last season he put together a 5-3 record, a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his 15 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.