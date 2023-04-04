The Toronto Raptors (39-39) play the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN. The matchup's point total is 223.5.

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and TSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -14.5 223.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

  • Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 50 of 79 games this season.
  • The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 228.7, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Charlotte has gone 37-42-0 ATS this year.
  • The Hornets have won in 18, or 28.6%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +850.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 10.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 43 55.1% 113.1 224.3 111.7 229.2 223.9
Hornets 50 63.3% 111.2 224.3 117.5 229.2 229.4

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

  • Charlotte has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Hornets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results away (22-18-0) than at home (15-24-0).
  • The Hornets score an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.
  • Charlotte has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 21-20 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 41-37 0-0 43-35
Hornets 37-42 1-0 34-45

Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Hornets
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 111.2
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
18-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
18-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 21-20
111.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
31-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9
32-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 18-11

