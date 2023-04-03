On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Acuna had a .356 on-base percentage and batted .266.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.
  • In 67.5% of his 123 games last season, Acuna had a hit. He also had 37 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games last year (13 of 123), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Acuna drove in a run in 34 games last year out 123 (27.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 58 of 123 games last year (47.2%) he touched home plate, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 58
.268 AVG .263
.359 OBP .353
.460 SLG .370
23 XBH 16
10 HR 5
31 RBI 19
62/30 K/BB 64/27
13 SB 16
Home Away
62 GP 61
42 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (67.2%)
18 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%)
33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (41.0%)
9 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%)
18 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Woodford gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4-0 record, had a 2.23 ERA, and a 1.117 WHIP.
