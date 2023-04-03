Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Nationals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)
- Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- Harris II had a hit in 84 of 118 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2022 (18 of 118), including 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II picked up an RBI in 45 of 118 games last season (38.1%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 50.8% of his 118 games last season, he scored a run (60 times). He had 14 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.9%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.274
|AVG
|.317
|.310
|OBP
|.363
|.411
|SLG
|.603
|16
|XBH
|33
|4
|HR
|15
|21
|RBI
|43
|52/6
|K/BB
|55/15
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|62
|37 (66.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (75.8%)
|11 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.3%)
|25 (44.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (56.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.6%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Woodford starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- The 26-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he put together a 4-0 record, had a 2.23 ERA, and a 1.117 WHIP.
