How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 243 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Braves led the league with a .443 slugging percentage, hammering out 552 extra-base hits.
- Atlanta drew at least five walks in 33 games last season, and it finished 25-8 in those contests.
- St. Louis was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 772 total runs last season.
- Last year the Braves ranked ninth in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- Atlanta had a 9.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Atlanta pitched to a 3.45 ERA last season, which ranked fifth in baseball.
- The Braves had a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which was the seventh-best in baseball last season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 39-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Max Fried
|Patrick Corbin
|4/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Josiah Gray
|4/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|4/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Woodford
|4/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Steven Matz
|4/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Miles Mikolas
|4/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Nick Martínez
|4/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Wacha
