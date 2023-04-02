The Toronto Raptors (38-39) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Raptors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Raptors

  • Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 13.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (225.5)
  • The Raptors have been more successful against the spread than the Hornets this season, putting up an ATS record of 38-37-2, as opposed to the 34-41-3 mark of the Hornets.
  • As a 13.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Charlotte is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 13.5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (42.3% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (53.2%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hornets are 18-44, while the Raptors are 28-18 as moneyline favorites.

Hornets Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Charlotte is fourth-worst in the league on offense (111.2 points scored per game) and 22nd defensively (117.4 points allowed).
  • The Hornets are 15th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Hornets are 25th in the league in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%).
  • Charlotte attempts 35.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.2% of its shots, with 74.2% of its makes coming from there.

