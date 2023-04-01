The Valero Texas Open is entering the final round, and Padraig Harrington is currently in sixth with a score of -7.

Looking to bet on Padraig Harrington at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Padraig Harrington Insights

Harrington has finished better than par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Harrington has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Harrington has had an average finish of 57th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Harrington has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 57 2 286 0 2 0 0 $65,262

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Harrington's previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 35th.

Harrington has made the cut in three of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Harrington finished 69th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2021.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Harrington has played in the past year has been 114 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of even par. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which placed him in the 43rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harrington was better than 55% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Harrington recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (the field averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harrington carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.3).

Harrington's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard were more than the tournament average (3.9).

At that last tournament, Harrington had a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Harrington ended the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harrington carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.5.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Harrington Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Harrington's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

