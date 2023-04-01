The field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas features Matt Kuchar. The par-72 course spans 7,438 yards and the purse is $8,900,000.00 for the tournament, running from March 30 - April 2.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Kuchar has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Kuchar has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Kuchar has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 24 -6 278 0 14 2 4 $2.7M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Kuchar's previous nine entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 three times, including two top-five finishes. His average finish has been 22nd.

In his last nine attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Kuchar finished second on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The courses that Kuchar has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,273 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship was poor, putting him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

Kuchar was better than only 32% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Kuchar failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kuchar carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Kuchar had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that last tournament, Kuchar had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Kuchar ended THE PLAYERS Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kuchar recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

