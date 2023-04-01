Cameron Davis will compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a bet on Davis at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Davis Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Davis has finished better than par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Davis has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Davis has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Davis has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 25 -6 278 0 17 1 5 $2.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Davis placed 69th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Davis made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Davis finished 69th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2021.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Davis has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,308 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.9 strokes on those 40 holes.

Davis was better than 48% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Davis shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Davis carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.7).

Davis' nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the tournament average (5.1).

At that last competition, Davis' performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.1).

Davis ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Davis recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Davis Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.