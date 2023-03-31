South Carolina vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) matching up at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.
The Gamecocks came out on top in their most recent matchup 86-75 against Maryland on Monday.
South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Gamecocks beat the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- The Gamecocks have 17 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.
- South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +1061 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 51.1 per outing (third in college basketball).
- In conference contests, South Carolina puts up fewer points per game (80.0) than its season average (80.5).
- The Gamecocks are scoring 84.8 points per game this season at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.2).
- In 2022-23, South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 54.2.
- In their last 10 games, the Gamecocks have been racking up 75.0 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 80.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.