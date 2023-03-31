Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) going head to head at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.

In their last game on Monday, the Gamecocks secured an 86-75 victory over Maryland.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win this season came in a 76-71 victory against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.

The Gamecocks have 17 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

South Carolina has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 13-6 (.684%) -- the fifth-most victories.

Iowa has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game (scoring 80.5 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 51.1 per outing to rank third in college basketball) and have a +1061 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina's offense has been less effective in SEC tilts this year, tallying 80 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.5 PPG.

The Gamecocks post 84.8 points per game at home, compared to 77.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

South Carolina surrenders 46.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 54.2 away from home.

The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 75 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.5 points fewer than the 80.5 they've scored this season.

Iowa Performance Insights