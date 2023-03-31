Friday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) squaring off at American Airlines Center (on March 31) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 win for South Carolina.

In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Monday 86-75 over Maryland.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win of the season came in a 76-71 victory against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (17).

South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

Iowa Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 86-85, on February 26.

The Hawkeyes have 13 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in the country.

Iowa has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per contest (third in college basketball). They have a +1061 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game.

With 80.0 points per game in SEC contests, South Carolina is posting 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.5 PPG).

The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.

South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (54.2).

The Gamecocks have been racking up 75.0 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 80.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Iowa Performance Insights