Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) going head to head at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.

The Gamecocks head into this contest on the heels of an 86-75 win against Maryland on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction

  • Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • The Gamecocks' best win this season came in a 76-71 victory against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.
  • The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (17).
  • Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
  • The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
  • 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
  • 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
  • 86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27
  • 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • The Hawkeyes took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their best victory of the season.
  • The Hawkeyes have 13 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in the country.
  • Iowa has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
  • The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
  • 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
  • 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
  • 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

South Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game with a +1061 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 51.1 per contest (third in college basketball).
  • On offense, South Carolina is averaging 80 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (80.5 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.
  • The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).
  • South Carolina is surrendering 46.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (54.2).
  • The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 75 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.5 points fewer than the 80.5 they've scored this season.

Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Hawkeyes put up 87.6 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (318th in college basketball). They have a +602 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, Iowa has put up 89.2 points per game in Big Ten play, and 87.6 overall.
  • At home the Hawkeyes are scoring 89.4 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging on the road (85.9).
  • In 2022-23 Iowa is conceding 13.5 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (78.5).
  • In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes are scoring 85 points per contest, compared to their season average of 87.6.

