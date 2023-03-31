P.J. Washington plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 28, Washington posted 43 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 137-134 win versus the Thunder.

In this piece we'll break down Washington's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 15.8 19.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.6 Assists 3.5 2.4 2.4 PRA 28.5 23.1 27.8 PR 25.5 20.7 25.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.2



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 13.9% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Washington's opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 14th in possessions per game with 101.5.

The Bulls give up 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 43.0 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have given up 26.1 per contest, 23rd in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are ranked 27th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 39 6 4 2 0 0 0 1/26/2023 30 9 2 4 1 1 1 11/2/2022 31 8 7 3 0 1 0

