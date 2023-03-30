Hurricanes vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9), visit the 13th-ranked unit from the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9), on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-215)
|Red Wings (+185)
|6
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 43 of their 63 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (68.3%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -215 or shorter, Carolina has gone 13-7 (winning 65.0%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 68.3%.
- Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 36 times.
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|237 (17th)
|Goals
|213 (24th)
|189 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|239 (19th)
|47 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (13th)
|37 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (17th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Four of Carolina's last 10 games went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 2.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 17th in the league with 237 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 189 goals to rank second.
- With a +48 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
