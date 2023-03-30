Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9) visit the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9) on Thursday, March 30 at Little Caesars Arena.

You can see the Red Wings-Hurricanes matchup on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2022 Red Wings Hurricanes 1-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 189 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 17th in the NHL with 237 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 73 27 41 68 58 41 45.4% Sebastian Aho 66 33 30 63 56 55 51.5% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Brent Burns 73 13 40 53 47 48 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 66 12 26 38 50 28 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 239 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 19th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 213 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players