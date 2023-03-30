The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will send Max Fried and Patrick Corbin to the hill, respectively, on Opening Day at Nationals Park. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves ranked second-best in baseball last season with 243 total home runs.

Last year the Braves were the top slugging team in MLB play with a .443 slugging percentage.

Atlanta went 25-8 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Washington scored the 26th-most runs in the majors last season with just 603 (3.7 per game).

Last year the Braves ranked ninth in the majors with a .317 on-base percentage.

Atlanta had a 9.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.45 last year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Braves had a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which was the seventh-best in baseball last season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Fried will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 29-year-old lefty started and went 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Patrick Corbin 4/1/2023 Nationals - Away Spencer Strider Josiah Gray 4/2/2023 Nationals - Away Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 4/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Charlie Morton Jake Woodford 4/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Max Fried -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.