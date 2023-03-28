Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) after winning five straight home games. The Thunder are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Hornets vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 121 - Hornets 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Thunder have had more success against the spread than the Hornets this season, recording an ATS record of 45-29-1, as opposed to the 33-40-3 record of the Hornets.
- Oklahoma City (2-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9 points or more this season (66.7%) than Charlotte (12-8-1) does as a 9+-point underdog (57.1%).
- Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the total 42.1% of the time this season (32 out of 76). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (40 out of 75).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 14-10, while the Hornets are 17-43 as moneyline underdogs.
Hornets Performance Insights
- Offensively, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the league (111.1 points per game). On defense, it is 22nd (117.1 points allowed per game).
- This season the Hornets are ranked 17th in the NBA in assists at 25 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Hornets are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.8%).
- In 2022-23, Charlotte has attempted 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.7% of Charlotte's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 74.3% have been 2-pointers.
