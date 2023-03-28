Hurricanes vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6, losers of four straight) at PNC Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, March 28 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Lightning (+120)
|6
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 62 times this season, and have gone 43-19 in those games.
- Carolina is 37-15 (winning 71.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 58.3% chance to win.
- In 36 games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|237 (15th)
|Goals
|250 (8th)
|185 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|228 (13th)
|47 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (3rd)
|37 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (19th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Four of Carolina's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 2.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 237 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 185 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
