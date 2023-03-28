The Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6) -- who've lost four in a row -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lightning's matchup with the Hurricanes will air on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/5/2023 Hurricanes Lightning 6-0 CAR 11/3/2022 Lightning Hurricanes 4-3 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 185 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 237 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 72 27 41 68 57 38 45.4% Sebastian Aho 65 33 30 63 53 53 51.6% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Brent Burns 72 13 40 53 47 48 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 65 12 26 38 50 28 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have allowed 228 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

With 250 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the league's eighth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players