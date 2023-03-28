The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) after winning five straight home games. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hornets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Hornets Moneyline
DraftKings Thunder (-9) 227 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Thunder (-9.5) 226.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Thunder (-10.5) 229.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

  • The Thunder average 117.4 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 116.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a +85 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.
  • The Hornets have been outscored by 6.0 points per game (posting 111.1 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 117.1 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -453 scoring differential.
  • These two teams average 228.5 points per game between them, 1.5 more than this game's total.
  • These teams surrender 233.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 75 games with a spread this season.
  • Charlotte has covered 33 times in 76 games with a spread this year.

Hornets and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Hornets - - -
Thunder +70000 +30000 +250

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hornets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.