Monday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and the Maryland Terrapins (28-6) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63 and heavily favors South Carolina to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 27.

Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Saturday 59-43 against UCLA.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, Maryland 63

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win this season came in a 76-71 victory over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (16).

South Carolina has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

Maryland Schedule Analysis

On February 21, the Terrapins registered their signature win of the season, a 96-68 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.

The Terrapins have the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (12).

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins

96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 21

85-78 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 11

76-59 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 25

74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 1

76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 80.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 50.4 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +1050 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.0 points per game.

With 80 points per game in SEC action, South Carolina is tallying 0.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.4 PPG).

The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 54.2.

The Gamecocks have been putting up 75.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 80.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Maryland Performance Insights