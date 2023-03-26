The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) will attempt to stop a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center as big, 10-point favorites. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Hornets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 116 - Hornets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10)

Hornets (+ 10) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



The Hornets have a 32-40-3 ATS record this season compared to the 27-43-4 mark of the Mavericks.

Dallas (2-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10 points or more this season (28.6%) than Charlotte (9-5-1) does as a 10+-point underdog (60%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Dallas does it better (52.7% of the time) than Charlotte (42.7%).

The Mavericks have a .604 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-19) this season, better than the .271 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (16-43).

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the NBA (111.2 points per game). Defensively, it is 22nd (117.3 points conceded per game).

The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

Charlotte takes 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of Charlotte's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.4% are 2-pointers.

