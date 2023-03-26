Luka Doncic and Terry Rozier are two players to watch on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) match up with the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) at Spectrum Center.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Hornets' Last Game

On Friday, the Hornets beat the Mavericks 117-109, led by P.J. Washington with 28 points (plus three assists and six rebounds). Doncic was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 34 points while adding eight assists and 10 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM P.J. Washington 28 6 3 2 1 2 Gordon Hayward 25 3 9 0 0 1 Mark Williams 13 8 2 0 1 0

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets get 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Washington.

The Hornets receive 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the Hornets 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Gordon Hayward is posting 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 17.5 3.5 5.8 1.4 0.3 1.9 Gordon Hayward 13.9 4.2 5.5 0.5 0.4 0.9 P.J. Washington 15.5 5.3 2.0 1.0 1.1 1.8 Dennis Smith Jr. 9.3 4.3 6.2 1.3 0.6 0.6 Kelly Oubre Jr. 17.0 3.5 0.9 0.8 0.4 1.7

