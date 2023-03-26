The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 48.6% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Charlotte has put together a 13-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The Hornets put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Mavericks allow (113.5).

Charlotte has put together a 17-13 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets score 110 points per game, 2.2 less than on the road (112.2). Defensively they concede 116 points per game at home, 2.4 less than on the road (118.4).

This year the Hornets are collecting more assists at home (25.2 per game) than away (24.9).

Hornets Injuries