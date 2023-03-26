At Spectrum Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSSE and BSSW.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Hornets matchup.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks score 113.8 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 113.5 (15th in the league) for a +26 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets' -459 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.2 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.3 per outing (22nd in league).

These teams average a combined 225 points per game, three fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 230.8 combined points per game, 2.8 more points than this contest's total.

Dallas has compiled a 27-43-4 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has covered 32 times in 75 chances against the spread this year.

Hornets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets - - - Mavericks +3500 +1500 -

