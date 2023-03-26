Dennis Smith Jr. could make a big impact for the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Smith, in his last action, had 13 points and nine assists in a 117-109 win over the Mavericks.

In this article, we dig into Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dennis Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.7 9.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.1 4.3 Assists 6.5 4.8 6.2 PRA 24.5 16.6 19.8 PR 17.5 11.8 13.6 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Dennis Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

Smith's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 15th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.5 points per game.

The Mavericks allow 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 24.7 per game.

The Mavericks allow 11 made 3-pointers per game, best in the NBA.

Dennis Smith Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 30 13 5 9 2 0 1

