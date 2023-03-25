This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and No. 4 UCLA Bruins (27-9) will determine which of the teams is heading to the N/A Region bracket final when it tips off on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins' 70.5 points per game are 19.9 more points than the 50.6 the Gamecocks allow.

When it scores more than 50.6 points, UCLA is 22-8.

South Carolina is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Gamecocks put up 19.2 more points per game (81) than the Bruins allow (61.8).

South Carolina has a 28-0 record when putting up more than 61.8 points.

UCLA has a 21-8 record when giving up fewer than 81 points.

The Gamecocks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bruins concede to opponents (39.2%).

The Bruins shoot 39.5% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Gamecocks allow.

