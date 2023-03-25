Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 76-45 win against South Florida in their last outing on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks beat the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their signature win of the season so far.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (15).

South Carolina has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

The Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

The Bruins' signature victory this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Bruins secured the 69-65 win at a neutral site on March 3.

The Bruins have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UCLA is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +1034 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game.

South Carolina is averaging 80.0 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (81.0).

The Gamecocks are putting up 84.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.

South Carolina is allowing 46.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (54.2).

The Gamecocks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 78.0 points a contest compared to the 81.0 they've averaged this year.

UCLA Performance Insights