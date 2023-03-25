Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 76-45 over South Florida.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win of the season came in a 76-71 victory versus the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

The Bruins picked up their best win of the season on March 3, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-65.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bruins are 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories, but also tied for the 38th-most losses.

UCLA has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game (scoring 81.0 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 50.6 per outing to rank first in college basketball) and have a +1034 scoring differential overall.

In conference games, South Carolina scores fewer points per contest (80.0) than its overall average (81.0).

The Gamecocks are scoring 84.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).

In 2022-23, South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 54.2.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 78 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 81.0 they've racked up over the course of this season.

UCLA Performance Insights