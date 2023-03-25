South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-58 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Gamecocks won their most recent game 76-45 against South Florida on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Gamecocks defeated the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 3, the Bruins secured their best win of the season, a 69-65 victory.
- The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 37th-most.
- UCLA has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12
- 82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks have a +1034 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.4 points per game. They're putting up 81 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 50.6 per outing to rank first in college basketball.
- South Carolina is scoring 80 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (81).
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have performed better at home this year, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game when playing on the road.
- South Carolina surrenders 46.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.
- The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 78 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points fewer than the 81 they've scored this year.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (posting 70.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and giving up 61.8 per contest, 102nd in college basketball) and have a +314 scoring differential.
- UCLA has averaged 2.8 fewer points in Pac-12 action (67.7) than overall (70.5).
- At home, the Bruins average 71.9 points per game. On the road, they average 67.4.
- In 2022-23 UCLA is conceding 6.6 fewer points per game at home (58.8) than away (65.4).
- While the Bruins are posting 70.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 69.1 points per contest.
