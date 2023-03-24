Hornets vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-14.5
|227.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 42 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 227.5 points.
- Charlotte has a 228.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.0 more point than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 34-40-0 record against the spread.
- The Hornets have come away with 15 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +750.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has an 11.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|36
|49.3%
|113.9
|225
|113.4
|230.8
|224.3
|Hornets
|42
|56.8%
|111.1
|225
|117.4
|230.8
|229.5
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of the Hornets' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- This season, Charlotte is 14-22-0 at home against the spread (.389 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-18-0 ATS (.526).
- The Hornets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Mavericks give up (113.4).
- When it scores more than 113.4 points, Charlotte is 22-7 against the spread and 16-13 overall.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|28-44
|1-0
|40-33
|Hornets
|34-40
|0-0
|32-42
Hornets vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Hornets
|113.9
|111.1
|17
|27
|16-13
|22-7
|19-10
|16-13
|113.4
|117.4
|15
|22
|14-17
|18-9
|20-11
|16-11
