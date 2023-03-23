How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) on Thursday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Arena and airing on CBS.
UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- UConn has a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 117th.
- The Huskies score 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).
- UConn has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 67.4 points.
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- This season, Arkansas has a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at sixth.
- The Razorbacks score 9.6 more points per game (74.3) than the Huskies allow (64.7).
- Arkansas is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn averages 83.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- The Huskies are giving up 63.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (65.8).
- UConn is draining 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- Arkansas is scoring more points at home (76.3 per game) than away (68.9).
- At home the Razorbacks are allowing 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they are on the road (73.4).
- Arkansas drains more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|W 87-63
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 70-55
|MVP Arena
|3/23/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 67-61
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Illinois
|W 73-63
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Kansas
|W 72-71
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/23/2023
|UConn
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
