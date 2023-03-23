The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) and the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) are set to square off on Thursday at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Terry Rozier is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Hornets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hornets beat the Pacers on Monday, 115-109. Their top scorer was Kelly Oubre Jr. with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kelly Oubre Jr. 28 3 0 4 0 3 Terry Rozier 23 1 9 2 0 2 Gordon Hayward 22 3 5 1 0 1

Hornets Players to Watch

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball is putting up 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per contest.

The Hornets receive 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Oubre.

The Hornets get 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Gordon Hayward.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 21.2 3.9 6.7 1.5 0.3 2.5 Kelly Oubre Jr. 21.7 5.1 1 0.8 0.5 2.4 Dennis Smith Jr. 9 4.3 6.1 1.4 0.8 0.4 Gordon Hayward 13.4 3.9 5.1 0.6 0.4 1.1 P.J. Washington 10.9 4.5 1.5 0.7 1 1.4

