Hornets vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 8.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The point total is 225.5 in the matchup.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-8.5
|225.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 43 games this season that finished with a combined score above 225.5 points.
- Charlotte's average game total this season has been 228.7, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte's ATS record is 34-39-0 this year.
- The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (26.3%) in those games.
- This season, Charlotte has won five of its 19 games, or 26.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|40
|55.6%
|114
|225.3
|113
|230.4
|229
|Hornets
|43
|58.9%
|111.3
|225.3
|117.4
|230.4
|229.6
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.
- Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (20-17-0) than at home (14-22-0).
- The Hornets' 111.3 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 113 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 22-7 against the spread and 16-13 overall when it scores more than 113 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|34-38
|4-4
|35-37
|Hornets
|34-39
|11-12
|32-41
Hornets vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Hornets
|114
|111.3
|16
|27
|20-6
|22-7
|21-5
|16-13
|113
|117.4
|14
|22
|26-9
|18-9
|26-9
|16-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.