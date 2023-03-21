The New York Rangers (41-19-10) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at home on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 while putting up 30 goals against 25 goals allowed. On 25 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (36.0%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-115)

Rangers (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.8)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 12-8-20 record in overtime contests this season and a 45-15-8 overall record.

Carolina has earned 42 points (18-2-6) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Hurricanes registered only one goal in five games and have gone 2-2-1 (five points).

When Carolina has scored two goals this season, they've earned nine points (3-5-3 record).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 48 times, earning 84 points from those matchups (40-4-4).

Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 18 games this season and has registered 32 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 37-13-4 (78 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 10 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.31 12th 7th 2.7 Goals Allowed 2.57 2nd 15th 31.8 Shots 34.9 3rd 6th 29.2 Shots Allowed 25.8 1st 9th 23.4% Power Play % 21.3% 16th 14th 79.8% Penalty Kill % 83.4% 3rd

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

