The No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) will take to the court against the No. 12 seed Toledo Rockets (29-4) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips off at 6:00 PM.

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tennessee vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets average 7.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.3).

Toledo is 20-1 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Tennessee has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The Lady Volunteers put up 77.0 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 62.8 the Rockets allow.

Tennessee is 20-8 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Toledo has a 25-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.

The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.2% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Rockets concede defensively.

The Rockets shoot 49.1% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 LSU W 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/5/2023 South Carolina L 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/18/2023 Saint Louis W 95-50 Thompson-Boling Arena 3/20/2023 Toledo - Thompson-Boling Arena

Toledo Schedule