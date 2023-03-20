Hornets vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are underdogs (+2) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and BSIN.
Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 116 - Hornets 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Pacers' .535 ATS win percentage (38-32-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .417 mark (30-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 2-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Indiana is 6-7-1 against the spread compared to the 22-29-3 ATS record Charlotte racks up as a 2-point underdog.
- Indiana's games have gone over the total 50.7% of the time this season (36 out of 71), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (32 out of 72).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 10-6, while the Hornets are 14-42 as moneyline underdogs.
Hornets Performance Insights
- On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the NBA (111.2 points per game). Defensively, it is 23rd (117.5 points allowed per game).
- The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.
- Charlotte attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of Charlotte's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.4% are 2-pointers.
