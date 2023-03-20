Dennis Smith Jr. plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Smith, in his last appearance, had five points and eight assists in a 121-82 loss to the 76ers.

In this piece we'll examine Smith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Dennis Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.7 9.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 4.1 Assists 5.5 4.7 6.2 PRA 20.5 16.4 19.8 PR 14.5 11.7 13.6 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Dennis Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Pacers

Smith is responsible for attempting 6.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Smith's Hornets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 118.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers are ranked 27th in the league, conceding 45.4 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.3 assists per game.

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 23 7 1 4 0 1 1

