Clemson vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Clemson Lady Tigers (18-15) and the Auburn Tigers (16-14) clashing at Littlejohn Coliseum (on March 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-62 win for Clemson.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Lady Tigers secured a 66-46 victory against High Point.
Clemson vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Clemson vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 69, Auburn 62
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers beat the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies in a 64-59 win on December 29, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (10).
- Clemson has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-59 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 29
- 74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 31) on February 26
- 79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 77) on February 23
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 79) on January 1
- 61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on November 13
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (144th in college basketball) and give up 62.8 per contest (135th in college basketball).
- Clemson's offense has been less effective in ACC contests this year, tallying 64.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.8 PPG.
- In home games, the Lady Tigers are posting 0.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than they are in away games (67.8).
- Clemson surrenders 58.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 66.6 in away games.
- On offense, the Lady Tigers have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 66.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.
