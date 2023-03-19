Sunday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the South Florida Bulls (27-6) facing off at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-54 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.

Last time out, the Gamecocks won on Friday 72-40 over Norfolk State.

South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks defeated the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

South Carolina has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Carolina Performance Insights